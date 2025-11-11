What's Next: GLOBALFOUNDRIES's Earnings Preview

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

The announcement from GLOBALFOUNDRIES is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 1.74% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at GLOBALFOUNDRIES's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.29 0.45 0.33 EPS Actual 0.42 0.34 0.46 0.41 Price Change % 2.00 1.00 9.00 13.00

Performance of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Shares

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES were trading at $34.62 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about GLOBALFOUNDRIES

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

The consensus rating for GLOBALFOUNDRIES is Underperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $35.0, there's a potential 1.1% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ON Semiconductor, MACOM Technology Solns and Rambus, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ON Semiconductor, with an average 1-year price target of $54.14, suggesting a potential 56.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MACOM Technology Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $186.25, suggesting a potential 437.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Rambus, with an average 1-year price target of $122.5, suggesting a potential 253.84% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for ON Semiconductor, MACOM Technology Solns and Rambus are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity GLOBALFOUNDRIES Underperform 3.43% $408M 2.03% ON Semiconductor Neutral 5.60% $551.90M 3.22% MACOM Technology Solns Buy 3.61% $139.44M 3.48% Rambus Outperform 22.68% $141.92M 3.84%

Key Takeaway:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, GLOBALFOUNDRIES is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GlobalFoundries is a top-five contract semiconductor manufacturer globally. It was originally the manufacturing arm of Advanced Micro Devices before it was spun out in 2009. The foundry sells chips into a range of end markets including smartphones, PCs, Internet of Things, data centers, automotive, industrial, and so on, but primarily focuses on more mature process technologies. Until 2021, the firm was privately held by Mubadala Investment, the sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates, which remains its controlling shareholder today. GlobalFoundries merged with Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing in 2009 and acquired IBM's chipmaking business in 2015. GF is headquartered in Malta, New York, and employs about 13,000 people.

Key Indicators: GLOBALFOUNDRIES's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: GLOBALFOUNDRIES displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: GLOBALFOUNDRIES's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): GLOBALFOUNDRIES's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): GLOBALFOUNDRIES's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.15.

