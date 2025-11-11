A Look Ahead: Cisco Systems's Earnings Forecast

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cisco Systems to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91.

Anticipation surrounds Cisco Systems's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 1.56% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cisco Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.92 0.91 0.87 EPS Actual 0.99 0.96 0.94 0.91 Price Change % -2.00 5.00 2.00 -2.00

Tracking Cisco Systems's Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems were trading at $72.09 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Cisco Systems

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Cisco Systems.

Analysts have provided Cisco Systems with 8 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $78.38, suggesting a potential 8.73% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Arista Networks, Motorola Solutions and Ubiquiti, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Arista Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $164.94, suggesting a potential 128.8% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Motorola Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $495.0, suggesting a potential 586.64% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ubiquiti, with an average 1-year price target of $539.67, suggesting a potential 648.61% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Arista Networks, Motorola Solutions and Ubiquiti are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cisco Systems Neutral 7.56% $9.28B 5.50% Arista Networks Outperform 27.47% $1.49B 7.48% Motorola Solutions Neutral 7.85% $1.55B 26.17% Ubiquiti Buy 33.33% $337.41M 27.78%

Key Takeaway:

Cisco Systems ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. It is at the bottom for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Cisco Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cisco Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.56% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cisco Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cisco Systems's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.5%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.6.

