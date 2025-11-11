TransDigm Gr Earnings Preview

TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect TransDigm Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $9.88.

TransDigm Gr bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 1.11% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at TransDigm Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 9.56 8.95 7.65 9.29 EPS Actual 9.60 9.11 7.83 9.83 Price Change % -1.00 -1.00 -1.00 2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Gr were trading at $1288.91 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

