November 11, 2025

Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2025

by Benzinga Insights
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Hesai Gr (NASDAQ:HSAI) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $20.04 billion.

• SFL Corp (NYSE:SFL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $173.60 million.

• Sea (NYSE:SE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $5.76 billion.

• PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.26 million.

• BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $13.04 million.

• Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.

• Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $83.15 million.

• Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $245.91 million.

• ACCESS Newswire (AMEX:ACCS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.67 million.

• Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $153.69 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $27.00 million.

• Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.33 million.

• Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $8.62 million.

• Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $225 thousand.

• LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $12.35 million.

• Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.

• Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.16 million.

• Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $409.20 million.

• Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $270.00 million.

• CAE (NYSE:CAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Spruce Power Holding (NYSE:SPRU) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Hyliion Holdings (AMEX:HYLN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.69 million.

• Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.91 million.

• Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Orla Mining (AMEX:ORLA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $276.57 million.

• American Integrity (NYSE:AII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $58.43 million.

• Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.72 million.

• Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.07 million.

• High Roller Technologies (AMEX:ROLR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.07 million.

• Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $50.88 million.

• Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $9.99 million.

• Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $71.94 million.

• Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $110.30 million.

• Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $102.12 million.

