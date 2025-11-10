Earnings Preview: United Maritime

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that United Maritime will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

United Maritime bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.16, leading to a 2.39% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at United Maritime's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.53 -0.41 -0.12 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.50 -0.08 -0.03 Price Change % -2.00 -1.00 0.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of United Maritime were trading at $1.49 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.