PodcastOne Earnings Preview

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PodcastOne will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

The market awaits PodcastOne's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 4.79% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at PodcastOne's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.04 -0.05 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.06 -0.06 -0.07 Price Change % -5.00 3.00 -1.00 1.00

Market Performance of PodcastOne's Stock

Shares of PodcastOne were trading at $2.31 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for PodcastOne visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.