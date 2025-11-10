A Look at Upexi's Upcoming Earnings Report

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Upexi will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

The announcement from Upexi is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 14.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Upexi's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -1.80 -1.2 EPS Actual -0.25 -2.87 -1.24 -1.55 -16.8 Price Change % -14.00 6.00 -3.00 7.00 2.0

Market Performance of Upexi's Stock

Shares of Upexi were trading at $3.305 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.14%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Upexi visit their earnings calendar on our site.

