A Look at Stereotaxis's Upcoming Earnings Report

Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Stereotaxis to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Investors in Stereotaxis are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 14.16% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Stereotaxis's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.07 -0.06 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.07 -0.09 -0.08 Price Change % 14.00 2.00 -7.00 22.00

Tracking Stereotaxis's Stock Performance

Shares of Stereotaxis were trading at $2.72 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Stereotaxis

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Stereotaxis.

Stereotaxis has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $4.0, the consensus suggests a potential 47.06% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CVRx, Senseonics Holdings and Treace Medical Concepts, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CVRx, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 341.18% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Senseonics Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 451.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Treace Medical Concepts, with an average 1-year price target of $6.46, suggesting a potential 137.5% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for CVRx, Senseonics Holdings and Treace Medical Concepts are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Stereotaxis Buy 95.42% $4.58M -191.14% CVRx Buy 15.09% $11.45M -23.15% Senseonics Holdings Buy 89.89% $3.47M -22.59% Treace Medical Concepts Neutral 11.37% $39.71M -17.44%

Key Takeaway:

Stereotaxis ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it has the highest Consensus rating among the group. In terms of Return on Equity, Stereotaxis is also at the bottom, showing a negative value, while some peers have positive returns.

Delving into Stereotaxis's Background

Stereotaxis Inc is engaged in robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. The company's mission is the discovery, development, and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. The company's revenue generation is derived from the streams of Systems; Disposables, Royalty; and Sublease, of which a majority of revenue is generated from the Disposables, service, and accessories stream.

Stereotaxis: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Stereotaxis's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 95.42%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Stereotaxis's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -47.1%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -191.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stereotaxis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -9.54%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Stereotaxis's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.93, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Stereotaxis visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.