Earnings Preview For Workhorse Gr

Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Workhorse Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.45.

Anticipation surrounds Workhorse Gr's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $2.31, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Workhorse Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -3.98 -4.00 -4.38 -10.25 EPS Actual -1.67 -4.68 -0.94 -12.25 Price Change % -7.00 -1.00 -8.00 -14.00

Market Performance of Workhorse Gr's Stock

Shares of Workhorse Gr were trading at $0.7865 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 95.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

