Earnings Preview For Xtant Medical Hldgs

Xtant Medical Hldgs (AMEX:XTNT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Xtant Medical Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

The announcement from Xtant Medical Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 3.07% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Xtant Medical Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.01 -0.02 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.02 0.00 -0.02 -0.04 Price Change % -3.00 15.00 -4.00 -13.00

Tracking Xtant Medical Hldgs's Stock Performance

Shares of Xtant Medical Hldgs were trading at $0.7526 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

