Insights into Pixelworks's Upcoming Earnings

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Pixelworks to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.92.

Investors in Pixelworks are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.15, leading to a 5.25% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Pixelworks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -1.15 -1.32 -1.08 -1.56 EPS Actual -1.00 -1.32 -0.84 -1.44 Price Change % 5.00 -5.00 0.00 18.00

Market Performance of Pixelworks's Stock

Shares of Pixelworks were trading at $6.28 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

