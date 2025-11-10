Intrusion's Earnings Outlook

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Intrusion will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

Intrusion bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 4.71% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Intrusion's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.1 -0.11 -0.21 -0.42 EPS Actual -0.1 -0.11 -0.36 -0.35 Price Change % -5.0 1.00 -21.00 -15.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Intrusion were trading at $1.67 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 112.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Intrusion

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Intrusion.

With 2 analyst ratings, Intrusion has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $7.0, indicating a potential 319.16% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of T Stamp, Alarum Technologies and Silvaco Group, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for T Stamp, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 618.56% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alarum Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $24.5, suggesting a potential 1367.07% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Silvaco Group, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 618.56% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for T Stamp, Alarum Technologies and Silvaco Group, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Intrusion Buy 28.29% $1.43M -16.31% T Stamp Buy 62.41% $449.89K -52.44% Alarum Technologies Buy -1.05% $5.43M 1.01% Silvaco Group Buy -19.47% $8.54M -11.53%

Key Takeaway:

Intrusion ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The group offers customers to access its threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol (IP) addresses. The company's product consists of On-Premise Network Protection, Cyber Threat Consulting, Cloud Network Security, and Endpoint Protection. Its solutions are INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant. Its end-user customers include the U.S. federal government, state and local government entities, large and diversified conglomerates, and manufacturing entities.

Intrusion's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Intrusion displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.29%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intrusion's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -109.02%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -16.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intrusion's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.15.

To track all earnings releases for Intrusion visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.