Earnings Outlook For Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Anticipation surrounds Evolution Petroleum's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 0.55% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Evolution Petroleum's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.02 -0.01 0.04 EPS Actual 0.03 0.02 -0.03 0.02 Price Change % -1.00 1.00 -1.00 4.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Evolution Petroleum were trading at $4.45 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

