An Overview of ACCESS Newswire's Earnings

ACCESS Newswire (AMEX:ACCS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ACCESS Newswire will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

The announcement from ACCESS Newswire is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 5.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at ACCESS Newswire's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.12 0.23 0.20 EPS Actual 0.14 0.05 0.21 0.17 Price Change % -5.00 -2.00 -3.00 -5.00

Market Performance of ACCESS Newswire's Stock

Shares of ACCESS Newswire were trading at $9.0899 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.