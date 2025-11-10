Earnings Preview For Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Proficient Auto Logistics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

Proficient Auto Logistics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.15, leading to a 23.95% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Proficient Auto Logistics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 -0.01 0.06 0.06 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.12 -0.12 0.07 Price Change % 24.00 -5.00 12.00 8.00

Performance of Proficient Auto Logistics Shares

Shares of Proficient Auto Logistics were trading at $6.6 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Proficient Auto Logistics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Proficient Auto Logistics.

The consensus rating for Proficient Auto Logistics is Outperform, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $12.0 implies a potential 81.82% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Universal Logistics Hldgs, Heartland Express and ArcBest, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Universal Logistics Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 263.64% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Heartland Express, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 36.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ArcBest, with an average 1-year price target of $81.57, suggesting a potential 1135.91% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Universal Logistics Hldgs, Heartland Express and ArcBest, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Proficient Auto Logistics Outperform 106.67% $10.82M -0.46% Universal Logistics Hldgs Neutral -14.79% $45.91M 1.28% Heartland Express Neutral -23.43% $17.27M -1.36% ArcBest Neutral -1.41% $86.11M 2.99%

Key Takeaway:

Proficient Auto Logistics ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics Inc is a non-union, specialized freight company focused on providing auto transportation and logistics services. The company operates auto transportation fleets in North America based upon information obtained from the Auto Haulers Association of America, utilizing auto transport vehicles and trailers daily, including Company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. The reportable revenue categories of the company are Truckload and Brokerage. The company derives maximum revenue from the brokerage segment that retains the customer relationship, including billing and collection, and outsources the transportation of the loads to third-party carriers.

Understanding the Numbers: Proficient Auto Logistics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Proficient Auto Logistics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 106.67% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.35%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Proficient Auto Logistics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Proficient Auto Logistics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

