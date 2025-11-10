A Glimpse of Fathom Holdings's Earnings Potential

Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Fathom Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

The announcement from Fathom Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 9.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fathom Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.13 -0.17 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.24 -0.29 -0.40 Price Change % -10.00 29.00 6.00 -12.00

Market Performance of Fathom Holdings's Stock

Shares of Fathom Holdings were trading at $1.25 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Fathom Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Fathom Holdings.

With 1 analyst ratings, Fathom Holdings has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $2.5, indicating a potential 100.0% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Offerpad Solutions, Real Brokerage and Marcus & Millichap, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Offerpad Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential 8.0% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Real Brokerage, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 380.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Marcus & Millichap, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, suggesting a potential 2220.0% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Offerpad Solutions, Real Brokerage and Marcus & Millichap are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Fathom Holdings Buy 36.11% $9.40M -8.54% Offerpad Solutions Neutral -36.23% $9.34M -36.04% Real Brokerage Buy 52.64% $44.86M -0.87% Marcus & Millichap Underperform 8.78% $65.66M -1.80%

Key Takeaway:

Fathom Holdings ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit margin. The company's return on equity is the second lowest. Overall, Fathom Holdings is positioned in the middle compared to its peers in the key financial metrics analyzed.

All You Need to Know About Fathom Holdings

Fathom Holdings Inc is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and Software as a Service (SaaS) offering to brokerages and agents by leveraging proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The company has three reportable segments namely Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage and Technology. The brands of the company include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. Majority of revenue is from Real Estate segment.

Fathom Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fathom Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 36.11% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Fathom Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.96%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fathom Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fathom Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.45%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fathom Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.57, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Fathom Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.