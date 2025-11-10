Examining the Future: KalVista Pharma's Earnings Outlook

KalVista Pharma (NASDAQ:KALV) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate KalVista Pharma to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.02.

The market awaits KalVista Pharma's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 5.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KalVista Pharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.94 -0.81 -0.88 -0.91 EPS Actual -1.12 -0.99 -0.92 -0.91 Price Change % -5.00 -6.00 -2.00 8.00

Market Performance of KalVista Pharma's Stock

Shares of KalVista Pharma were trading at $10.78 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.