A Look Ahead: Microvision's Earnings Forecast

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Microvision will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Microvision bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Microvision's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.06 -0.09 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.10 -0.14 -0.07 Price Change % -2.00 -12.00 -6.00 3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Microvision were trading at $1.07 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Microvision

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Microvision.

The consensus rating for Microvision is Buy, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $2.25, there's a potential 110.28% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Innoviz Technologies, Frequency Electronics and LightPath Technologies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Innoviz Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $2.9, suggesting a potential 171.03% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Frequency Electronics, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 3918.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for LightPath Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $7.12, suggesting a potential 565.42% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Innoviz Technologies, Frequency Electronics and LightPath Technologies are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Microvision Buy -91.84% $-561K -21.84% Innoviz Technologies Buy 46.26% $1.56M -18.40% Frequency Electronics Buy -8.39% $5.08M 1.13% LightPath Technologies Buy 41.41% $2.69M -44.99%

Key Takeaway:

Microvision ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It also has the lowest Return on Equity.

Delving into Microvision's Background

Microvision Inc is engaged in developing a lidar sensor to be used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its lidar sensor uses laser beam scanning (LBS) technology, which is based on systems that include micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company has also developed solutions for Augmented Reality, Interactive Displays, and Consumer Lidars.

Microvision: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Microvision's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -91.84%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Microvision's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9180.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -21.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Microvision's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Microvision visit their earnings calendar on our site.

