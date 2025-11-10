Hyliion Holdings's Earnings Outlook

Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Hyliion Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Anticipation surrounds Hyliion Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hyliion Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.08 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.10 -0.08 -0.06 Price Change % -2.00 -18.00 1.00 -3.00

Tracking Hyliion Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Hyliion Holdings were trading at $2.12 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

