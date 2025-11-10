Examining the Future: Similarweb's Earnings Outlook

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Similarweb will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

The announcement from Similarweb is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 18.73% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Similarweb's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.01 0.03 0.05 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.02 0.03 0.05 Price Change % 19.00 -6.00 -29.00 4.00

Market Performance of Similarweb's Stock

Shares of Similarweb were trading at $8.4 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Similarweb

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Similarweb.

The consensus rating for Similarweb is Outperform, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $14.0 implies a potential 66.67% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of i3 Verticals, Riskified and Docebo, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for i3 Verticals, with an average 1-year price target of $34.5, suggesting a potential 310.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Riskified, with an average 1-year price target of $5.56, suggesting a potential 33.81% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Docebo, with an average 1-year price target of $36.6, suggesting a potential 335.71% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for i3 Verticals, Riskified and Docebo, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Similarweb Outperform 17.03% $56.70M -49.85% i3 Verticals Buy 12.38% $35.17M 3.35% Riskified Neutral 2.96% $39.75M -3.33% Docebo Buy 14.47% $49.15M 7.06%

Key Takeaway:

Similarweb ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with 17.03%. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit with $56.70M. For Return on Equity, Similarweb is at the bottom with -49.85%.

Discovering Similarweb: A Closer Look

Similarweb Ltd provides digital data and analytics that power critical business decisions. The group recognizes revenue from subscriptions to the platform and other subscription products on a straight-line basis over the term of the contract subscription period beginning on the date access to the platform is granted, provided all other revenue recognition criteria have been met. It has geographic presence in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Other. The group generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Similarweb: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Similarweb displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Similarweb's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.7%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Similarweb's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -49.85%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Similarweb's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.91%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Similarweb's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.74. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

