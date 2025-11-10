A Look Ahead: Orla Mining's Earnings Forecast

Orla Mining (AMEX:ORLA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Orla Mining to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

The market awaits Orla Mining's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.95% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Orla Mining's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 EPS Actual 0.20 0.12 0.07 0.06 Price Change % -5.00 4.00 -2.00 -10.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Orla Mining were trading at $9.93 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 124.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Orla Mining

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Orla Mining.

Orla Mining has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $27.0, the consensus suggests a potential 171.9% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Aura Minerals, SSR Mining and Perpetua Resources, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Aura Minerals, with an average 1-year price target of $43.87, suggesting a potential 341.79% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SSR Mining, with an average 1-year price target of $22.1, suggesting a potential 122.56% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Perpetua Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, suggesting a potential 171.9% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Aura Minerals, SSR Mining and Perpetua Resources, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Novagold Resources Buy 0.00% $-6K -9.14% Aura Minerals Buy 58.71% $149.61M 2.43% SSR Mining Neutral 49.92% $191.94M 1.99% Perpetua Resources Buy 0.00% $-32.26K -1.97%

Key Takeaway:

Orla Mining ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, as it has 0.00% growth compared to positive growth for others. In terms of Gross Profit, Orla Mining is at the bottom with a negative value, while others have positive figures. Orla Mining also ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity, as it has a negative percentage, unlike the positive percentages of its peers.

Discovering Orla Mining: A Closer Look

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds three gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Musselwhite gold mine project located in Ontario and the South Railroad projects in Nevada, USA, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

Orla Mining: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Orla Mining's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 211.87% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Orla Mining's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Orla Mining's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.62%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Orla Mining's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

