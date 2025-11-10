Earnings Outlook For Amdocs

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Amdocs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74.

Investors in Amdocs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 5.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amdocs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.63 1.70 1.64 1.7 EPS Actual 1.72 1.78 1.66 1.7 Price Change % 5.00 4.00 1.00 -5.0

Performance of Amdocs Shares

Shares of Amdocs were trading at $84.57 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Amdocs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.