A Peek at Anglogold Ashanti's Future Earnings

Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Anglogold Ashanti will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33.

The announcement from Anglogold Ashanti is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Anglogold Ashanti's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.30 EPS Actual 1.25 0.88 0.89 0.56 Price Change % 5.00 7.00 3.00 0.00

Tracking Anglogold Ashanti's Stock Performance

Shares of Anglogold Ashanti were trading at $69.41 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 181.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Anglogold Ashanti

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Anglogold Ashanti.

Analysts have given Anglogold Ashanti a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $90.0, indicating a potential 29.66% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Franco-Nevada, Wheaton Precious Metals and Royal Gold, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Franco-Nevada, with an average 1-year price target of $219.09, suggesting a potential 215.65% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Wheaton Precious Metals, with an average 1-year price target of $126.25, suggesting a potential 81.89% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Royal Gold, with an average 1-year price target of $233.0, suggesting a potential 235.69% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Franco-Nevada, Wheaton Precious Metals and Royal Gold, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Anglogold Ashanti Buy 77.05% $1.20B 9.43% Franco-Nevada Neutral 76.90% $353.50M 4.23% Wheaton Precious Metals Outperform 68.26% $353.05M 3.85% Royal Gold Neutral 30.04% $185.35M 3.78%

Key Takeaway:

Anglogold Ashanti ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Delving into Anglogold Ashanti's Background

Anglogold Ashanti PLC is one of the gold miners. The company also produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its operating divisions are Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Africa region which includes its operations of the Kibali, Iduapriem, Obuasi, Siguiri, and Geita mines.

Breaking Down Anglogold Ashanti's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Anglogold Ashanti showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 77.05% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.36%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Anglogold Ashanti's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Anglogold Ashanti's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Anglogold Ashanti's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

