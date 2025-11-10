Earnings Outlook For Oklo

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Oklo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

Oklo bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 9.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oklo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.10 -0.07 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.07 -0.09 -0.08 Price Change % 9.00 16.00 -6.00 -25.00

Performance of Oklo Shares

Shares of Oklo were trading at $112.65 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 398.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Oklo visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.