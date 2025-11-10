A Preview Of Nebius Group N.V. - Class A Ordinary Shares's Earnings

Nebius Group N.V. - Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NBIS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Nebius Group N.V. - Class A Ordinary Shares to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.44.

Anticipation surrounds Nebius Group N.V. - Class A Ordinary Shares's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 5.31% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Nebius Group N.V. - Class A Ordinary Shares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.440 EPS Actual -0.38 -0.388 -0.37 -0.24 Price Change % 5.00 -1.000 -14.00 -6.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. - Class A Ordinary Shares were trading at $111.28 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 467.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Nebius Group N.V. - Class A Ordinary Shares

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Nebius Group N.V. - Class A Ordinary Shares.

Analysts have given Nebius Group N.V. - Class A Ordinary Shares a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $112.5, indicating a potential 1.1% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CyberArk Software, Check Point Software and Gen Digital, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CyberArk Software, with an average 1-year price target of $516.0, suggesting a potential 363.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Check Point Software, with an average 1-year price target of $216.4, suggesting a potential 94.46% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Gen Digital, with an average 1-year price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential 71.02% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for CyberArk Software, Check Point Software and Gen Digital, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nebius Group Buy 594.48% $75.40M 16.85% CyberArk Software Neutral 42.79% $262.65M -2.17% Check Point Software Neutral 6.68% $589M 12.13% Gen Digital Neutral -2.94% $990M 5.56%

Key Takeaway:

Nebius Group N.V. outperforms its peers in revenue growth, ranking at the top with a growth rate of 594.48%. In terms of gross profit, Nebius Group N.V. is also at the top with $75.40M. However, its return on equity is lower compared to its peers, placing it in the middle.

Discovering Nebius Group N.V. - Class A Ordinary Shares: A Closer Look

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Nebius Group N.V. - Class A Ordinary Shares's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Nebius Group N.V. - Class A Ordinary Shares's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 594.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 580.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nebius Group N.V. - Class A Ordinary Shares's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nebius Group N.V. - Class A Ordinary Shares's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.7%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

To track all earnings releases for Nebius Group N.V. - Class A Ordinary Shares visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.