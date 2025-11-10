Earnings Scheduled For November 10, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• CBAK Energy Tech (NASDAQ:CBAT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $39.27 million.

• Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $107.98 million.

• ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $28.60 million.

• Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.

• Dole (NYSE:DOLE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.

• Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Caledonia Mining (AMEX:CMCL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $65.10 million.

• Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $26.64 million.

• Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $5.45 million.

• Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Exodus Movement (AMEX:EXOD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $29.05 million.

• VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $92.83 million.

• Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $933.75 million.

• Antalpha Platform Holding (NASDAQ:ANTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $21.22 million.

• Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $57.46 million.

• ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $16.52 million.

• Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $110.74 million.

• Organon (NYSE:OGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $128.00 million.

• Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $91.29 million.

• Venture Global (NYSE:VG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.

• Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $58.47 million.

• Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $158.20 million.

• Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $31.60 million.

• Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $125.14 million.

• WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $11.50 million.

• Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $208.00 million.

• ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $403.30 million.

• Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $157.68 million.

• BKV (NYSE:BKV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $214.80 million.

• PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $105.54 million.

• Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $16.30 million.

• The Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $34.14 million.

• Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $181.89 million.

• Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $852.10 million.

• Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $141.00 million.

• ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $413.75 million.

• FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $155.78 million.

• Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $6.68 million.

• Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $129.65 million.

• Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $45.62 million.

• Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $283.75 million.

• Global Business Travel (NYSE:GBTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $615.37 million.

• Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.67 million.

• Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $58.63 million.

• Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $822.25 million.

• Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $14.01 billion.

• Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $479.70 million.

• BARK (NYSE:BARK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $103.57 million.

• Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $312.16 million.

• 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $13.55 million.

• Outdoor Holding (NASDAQ:POWW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $11.58 million.

• Blackstone Secured (NYSE:BXSL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $352.56 million.

• Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE:HHH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $347.41 million.

• Pagaya Techs (NASDAQ:PGY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $338.92 million.

• Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $18.43 million.

• Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $208.35 million.

• Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $395.03 million.

• Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $573.20 million.

• CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $28.04 million.

• Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.30 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $329.11 million.

• StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $6.93 billion.

• American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $160.71 million.

• Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $6.73 billion.

• Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $776.56 million.

• RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $169.82 million.

• Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $33.75 million.

• VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $62.50 million.

• Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $69.43 million.

• Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ:CPSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $111.49 million.

• Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $119.36 million.

• Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $25.85 million.

• Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $115.58 million.

• Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $173.64 million.

• Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• DoubleDown Interactive Co (NASDAQ:DDI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $94.50 million.

• CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE:AIV) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ballys (NYSE:BALY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $664.96 million.

• SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $730 thousand.

• Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.76 million.

• Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $206.64 million.

• Insight Molecular (NASDAQ:IMDX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $285 thousand.

• Myomo (AMEX:MYO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $9.37 million.

• Infinity Natural (NYSE:INR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $85.53 million.

• CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ:CWCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $32.86 million.

• Beachbody Co (NASDAQ:BODI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $54.84 million.

• Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.18 million.

• Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

• Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $38.16 million.

• TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $50.87 million.

• CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $142.03 million.

• Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.

• Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $13.60 billion.

• Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $50.55 million.

• Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $50.43 million.

• Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $177.32 million.

• DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $31.12 million.

• BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $31.54 million.

• Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $157.40 million.

• Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $43.16 million.

• Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $105.48 million.

• Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.98 per share on revenue of $14.18 million.

• Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $69.53 million.

• AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $21.52 million.

• Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $26.97 million.

• LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.73 per share on revenue of $57.00 million.

• Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $56.77 million.

• Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.26 million.

• Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.05 million.

• Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $14.12 million.

• HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $303.37 million.

• Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.10 million.

• Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $76.92 million.

• Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $30.58 million.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $259.08 million.

• Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $59.61 million.

• Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $112.65 million.

• Fold Holdings (NASDAQ:FLD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $9.35 million.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $8 thousand.

• VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.19 million.

• DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $69.66 million.

• Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $72.97 million.

• Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $19.77 million.

• Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $46.77 million.

• Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $85.44 million.

• Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ:BLNE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• Perspective Therapeutics (AMEX:CATX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $244 thousand.

• Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $43.25 million.

• Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.54 million.

• Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.24 million.

• Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $150.96 million.

• Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $240.86 million.

• iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $980.38 million.

• FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Seaport Entertainment Gr (NYSE:SEG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $46.90 million.

• Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $485.21 million.

• Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $36.33 million.

• Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $75.08 million.

• SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $46.67 million.

• TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $121.27 million.

• Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $76.28 million.

• PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $63.77 million.

• ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $33.80 million.

• Guardian Pharmacy Service (NYSE:GRDN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $354.07 million.

• AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $51.90 million.

• Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $59.02 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.