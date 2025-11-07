Examining the Future: American Vanguard's Earnings Outlook

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate American Vanguard to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Investors in American Vanguard are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 9.07% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at American Vanguard's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.07 0.00 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.30 -1.42 -0.09 Price Change % 9.00 2.00 11.00 4.00

Tracking American Vanguard's Stock Performance

Shares of American Vanguard were trading at $4.95 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

