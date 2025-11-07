What to Expect from Century Casinos's Earnings

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Century Casinos to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25.

Investors in Century Casinos are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 8.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Century Casinos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.45 -0.49 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.40 -0.67 -0.69 -0.26 Price Change % -8.00 22.00 -1.00 7.00

Market Performance of Century Casinos's Stock

Shares of Century Casinos were trading at $1.73 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

