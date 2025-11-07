November 7, 2025 3:05 PM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: Skye Bioscience's Quarterly Earnings

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Skye Bioscience will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.32.

The market awaits Skye Bioscience's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.85% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Skye Bioscience's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate -0.32 -0.29 -0.28 -0.25
EPS Actual -0.44 -0.28 -0.24 -0.10
Price Change % -1.00 1.00 19.00 5.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Skye Bioscience were trading at $1.52 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 71.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

