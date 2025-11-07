Prenetics Global's Earnings: A Preview

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Prenetics Global to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.29.

Prenetics Global bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.25 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Prenetics Global's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.57 -0.8 -0.72 -0.86 -0.93 EPS Actual -0.82 -0.8 -1.29 -0.84 -0.88 Price Change % 14.00 -13.0 0.00 -2.00 -9.00

Market Performance of Prenetics Global's Stock

Shares of Prenetics Global were trading at $12.345 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 172.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.