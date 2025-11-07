Examining the Future: The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock's Earnings Outlook

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BODI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.54.
The market awaits The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Performance in Previous Earnings
In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 18.06% increase in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.93
|-1.33
|-2.69
|-1.58
|EPS Actual
|-0.85
|-0.84
|-2.12
|-1.75
|Price Change %
|18.00
|-2.00
|-7.00
|-1.00
The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock Share Price Analysis
Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock were trading at $4.23 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock visit their earnings calendar on our site.
