November 7, 2025 2:05 PM 2 min read

Examining the Future: The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock's Earnings Outlook

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BODI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.54.

The market awaits The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 18.06% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate -0.93 -1.33 -2.69 -1.58
EPS Actual -0.85 -0.84 -2.12 -1.75
Price Change % 18.00 -2.00 -7.00 -1.00

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock Share Price Analysis

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock were trading at $4.23 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BODI Logo
BODIThe Beachbody Co Inc
$4.6910.3%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved