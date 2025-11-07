Examining the Future: The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock's Earnings Outlook

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BODI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.54.

The market awaits The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 18.06% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.93 -1.33 -2.69 -1.58 EPS Actual -0.85 -0.84 -2.12 -1.75 Price Change % 18.00 -2.00 -7.00 -1.00

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock Share Price Analysis

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock were trading at $4.23 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.