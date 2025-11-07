Insights Ahead: CBAK Energy Tech's Quarterly Earnings

CBAK Energy Tech (NASDAQ:CBAT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect CBAK Energy Tech to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Investors in CBAK Energy Tech are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.81% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at CBAK Energy Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 0.00 0.01 0.07 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.02 -0.05 0.00 Price Change % -4.00 3.00 2.00 -5.00

Stock Performance

Shares of CBAK Energy Tech were trading at $0.9006 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

