Earnings Preview For Quanterix

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Quanterix will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.41.

Quanterix bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.79% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Quanterix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.41 -0.69 -0.22 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.47 -0.53 -0.30 -0.22 Price Change % -14.00 -19.00 -2.00 -18.00

Quanterix Share Price Analysis

Shares of Quanterix were trading at $4.99 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 67.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

