What to Expect from CarParts.com's Earnings

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CarParts.com to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.20.

Investors in CarParts.com are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 15.8% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at CarParts.com's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.12 -0.19 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.27 -0.27 -0.17 Price Change % -16.00 -13.00 -2.00 12.00

Tracking CarParts.com's Stock Performance

Shares of CarParts.com were trading at $0.6308 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on CarParts.com

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding CarParts.com.

Analysts have provided CarParts.com with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $0.7, suggesting a potential 10.97% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and CarParts.com, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and CarParts.com are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CarParts.com Neutral 5.32% $49.78M -18.80%

Key Takeaway:

CarParts.com ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with 5.32%. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit at $49.78M. Additionally, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity at -18.80%.

Delving into CarParts.com's Background

CarParts.com Inc is an online provider of automotive aftermarket parts and repair information. It serves as an end-to-end solution for automotive repair and maintenance resources, offering a seamless online shopping experience that empowers drivers along every part of their journey. The company principally sells its products to individual consumers through its network of websites and online marketplaces. The company's products consist of collision parts serving the body repair market, engine parts to serve the replacement parts market, and performance parts and accessories.

CarParts.com's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CarParts.com showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.32% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.37%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CarParts.com's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): CarParts.com's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CarParts.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.75.

To track all earnings releases for CarParts.com visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.