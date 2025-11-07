Earnings Outlook For Perma-Fix Envirn Servs

Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Perma-Fix Envirn Servs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Anticipation surrounds Perma-Fix Envirn Servs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 0.45% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Perma-Fix Envirn Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.14 -0.12 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.19 -0.22 -0.15 Price Change % 0.00 -1.00 0.00 0.00

Tracking Perma-Fix Envirn Servs's Stock Performance

Shares of Perma-Fix Envirn Servs were trading at $12.72 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.