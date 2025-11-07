Sangoma Technologies Earnings Preview

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sangoma Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Anticipation surrounds Sangoma Technologies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 13.72% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Sangoma Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.00 -0.03 -0.03 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.04 -0.06 -0.06 Price Change % -14.00 1.00 -10.00 4.00

Sangoma Technologies Share Price Analysis

Shares of Sangoma Technologies were trading at $4.78 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.