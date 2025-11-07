Commercial Vehicle Group's Earnings Outlook

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Commercial Vehicle Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Commercial Vehicle Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Commercial Vehicle Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.14 -0.07 0.04 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.08 -0.15 -0.01 Price Change % -3.00 14.00 -4.00 -22.00

Commercial Vehicle Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group were trading at $1.37 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.