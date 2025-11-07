Preview: Arcturus Therapeutics's Earnings

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Arcturus Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.98.

The announcement from Arcturus Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.62, which was followed by a 30.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arcturus Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.96 -1.10 -0.49 -1.22 EPS Actual -0.34 -0.52 -1.11 -0.26 Price Change % 31.00 2.00 -9.00 5.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics were trading at $8.29 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

