Earnings Outlook For Assertio Holdings

Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Assertio Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Investors in Assertio Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 13.85% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Assertio Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.06 -0.04 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.04 -0.03 0.03 Price Change % 14.00 -1.00 -7.00 -8.00

Tracking Assertio Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Assertio Holdings were trading at $0.7604 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.57%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

