A Look Ahead: Transact Technologies's Earnings Forecast

Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Transact Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

The announcement from Transact Technologies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Transact Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.1 -0.10 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.01 0.0 -0.06 -0.06 Price Change % -1.00 -6.0 3.00 0.00

Performance of Transact Technologies Shares

Shares of Transact Technologies were trading at $4.35 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

