A Look at Organon's Upcoming Earnings Report

Organon (NYSE:OGN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Organon will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92.

The announcement from Organon is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.81% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Organon's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.92 0.89 0.87 0.90 EPS Actual 1.00 1.02 0.90 1.03 Price Change % 4.00 1.00 -6.00 -4.00

Organon Share Price Analysis

Shares of Organon were trading at $6.71 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

