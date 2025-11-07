A Look at Microvast Holdings's Upcoming Earnings Report

Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Microvast Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

The market awaits Microvast Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 13.53% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Microvast Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.02 -0.02 0.00 EPS Actual 0.05 0.06 -0.01 0.05 Price Change % -14.00 30.00 32.00 340.00

Performance of Microvast Holdings Shares

Shares of Microvast Holdings were trading at $4.83 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2263.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Microvast Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Microvast Holdings.

The consensus rating for Microvast Holdings is Buy, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $6.0, there's a potential 24.22% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Blue Bird, Greenbrier Companies and Aebi Schmidt Holding, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Blue Bird, with an average 1-year price target of $67.5, suggesting a potential 1297.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Greenbrier Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $52.0, suggesting a potential 976.6% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Aebi Schmidt Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 210.56% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Blue Bird, Greenbrier Companies and Aebi Schmidt Holding, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Microvast Holdings Buy 9.16% $31.72M -26.18% Blue Bird Buy 19.39% $85.93M 17.69% Greenbrier Companies Outperform -27.87% $143.80M 2.42% Aebi Schmidt Holding Buy 4.23% $56.83M -0.63%

Key Takeaway:

Microvast Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the highest Consensus rating and the second-highest Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Microvast Holdings

Microvast Holdings Inc is a technology innovator that designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. It is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extends from core battery chemistry to battery packs.

Microvast Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Microvast Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Microvast Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -116.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Microvast Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -26.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Microvast Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Microvast Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.13. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

