EVgo Earnings Preview

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that EVgo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17.

The announcement from EVgo is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 4.64% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at EVgo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.11 -0.09 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.09 -0.11 -0.11 Price Change % -5.00 0.00 3.00 6.00

Performance of EVgo Shares

Shares of EVgo were trading at $3.415 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.