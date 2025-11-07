Earnings Preview For ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ADC Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.39.

The announcement from ADC Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.1% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ADC Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.38 -0.35 -0.39 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.22 -0.25 -0.28 Price Change % 5.00 -7.00 -2.00 0.00

ADC Therapeutics Share Price Analysis

Shares of ADC Therapeutics were trading at $4.16 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for ADC Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.