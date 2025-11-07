A Look Ahead: WAVE Life Sciences's Earnings Forecast

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate WAVE Life Sciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30.

The market awaits WAVE Life Sciences's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 0.74% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at WAVE Life Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.25 -0.22 -0.28 EPS Actual -0.31 -0.29 0.17 -0.47 Price Change % -1.00 1.00 -6.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences were trading at $7.88 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 54.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on WAVE Life Sciences

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding WAVE Life Sciences.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for WAVE Life Sciences, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $20.67, suggesting a potential 162.31% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Tilray Brands and Amphastar Pharma, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Collegium Pharmaceutical, with an average 1-year price target of $46.0, suggesting a potential 483.76% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tilray Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $2.0, suggesting a potential 74.62% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amphastar Pharma, with an average 1-year price target of $34.5, suggesting a potential 337.82% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Tilray Brands and Amphastar Pharma, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Harrow Buy 30.25% $47.51M 9.42% Collegium Pharmaceutical Buy 29.41% $108.38M 5.14% Tilray Brands Buy 4.73% $57.47M -0.02% Amphastar Pharma Buy -4.38% $86.49M 4.11%

Key Takeaway:

WAVE Life Sciences ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About WAVE Life Sciences

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines also known as oligonucleotides, targeting ribonucleic acid (RNA), to transform human health. RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes RNA editing, antisense silencing, and RNA interference, providing capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Its programs are for rare and prevalent diseases, including alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, obesity, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington's disease.

Unraveling the Financial Story of WAVE Life Sciences

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: WAVE Life Sciences's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -55.82%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: WAVE Life Sciences's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -580.17%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -32.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): WAVE Life Sciences's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -18.67%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: WAVE Life Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

