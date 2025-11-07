Consolidated Water Co's Earnings: A Preview

Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ:CWCO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Consolidated Water Co to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

Investors in Consolidated Water Co are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 8.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Consolidated Water Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.22 0.28 0.25 EPS Actual 0.32 0.31 0.11 0.31 Price Change % 9.00 5.00 -7.00 5.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Water Co were trading at $34.16 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Consolidated Water Co

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Consolidated Water Co.

With 1 analyst ratings, Consolidated Water Co has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $40.0, indicating a potential 17.1% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Middlesex Water, Essential Utilities and American Water Works Co, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Middlesex Water, with an average 1-year price target of $63.0, suggesting a potential 84.43% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Essential Utilities, with an average 1-year price target of $44.67, suggesting a potential 30.77% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for American Water Works Co, with an average 1-year price target of $142.2, suggesting a potential 316.28% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Middlesex Water, Essential Utilities and American Water Works Co, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Consolidated Water Co Buy 3.42% $12.83M 2.37% Middlesex Water Outperform -1.83% $30.35M 2.96% Essential Utilities Buy 9.58% $301.38M 1.36% American Water Works Co Neutral 9.68% $928M 3.51%

Key Takeaway:

Consolidated Water Co ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity compared to others.

Get to Know Consolidated Water Co Better

Consolidated Water Co Ltd is a water utility company. It develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. The company's business segments are; The retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Island, The bulk segment supplies potable water to government utilities in Grand Cayman and The Bahamas under long-term contracts, The services segment designs, constructs and sells water infrastructure and provides management and operating services to third parties. The manufacturing segment manufactures and services a wide range of custom and specialized water-related products applicable to commercial, municipal, and industrial water production, supply, and treatment, and the corporate segment.

Key Indicators: Consolidated Water Co's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Consolidated Water Co showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.42% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Consolidated Water Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Consolidated Water Co's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Consolidated Water Co's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Consolidated Water Co adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Consolidated Water Co visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.