A Preview Of Motorcar Parts of America's Earnings

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

Anticipation surrounds Motorcar Parts of America's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.14% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Motorcar Parts of America's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.20 0.43 0.00 EPS Actual 0.15 0.28 0.35 0.31 Price Change % 5.00 7.00 7.00 1.00

Tracking Motorcar Parts of America's Stock Performance

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America were trading at $17.28 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 187.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

