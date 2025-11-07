What to Expect from RealReal's Earnings

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect RealReal to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.
Anticipation surrounds RealReal's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 16.15% increase in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at RealReal's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.01
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.08
|-0.01
|-0.09
|Price Change %
|16.00
|-31.00
|-19.00
|20.00
RealReal Share Price Analysis
Shares of RealReal were trading at $10.82 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 182.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.