An Overview of Akebia Therapeutics's Earnings

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Akebia Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

The market awaits Akebia Therapeutics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.62% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Akebia Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.04 -0.08 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.00 0.03 -0.10 -0.10 Price Change % 14.00 -3.00 34.00 4.00

Market Performance of Akebia Therapeutics's Stock

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics were trading at $2.01 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Akebia Therapeutics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Akebia Therapeutics.

The consensus rating for Akebia Therapeutics is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $5.5, there's a potential 173.63% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Emergent BioSolutions, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Emergent BioSolutions, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 646.27% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Emergent BioSolutions, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Akebia Therapeutics Buy 43.13% $52.55M 0.92% Emergent BioSolutions Buy -21.78% $136.10M 9.15%

Key Takeaway:

Akebia Therapeutics ranks higher than its peers in Revenue Growth, indicating strong performance in this area. However, it lags behind in Gross Profit and Return on Equity compared to its peers. Overall, Akebia Therapeutics is positioned in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Inc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company. The Company's operating segment is the business of developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for people with kidney disease. The current portfolio of the company includes Auryxia (ferric citrate), a medicine approved and marketed in the United States for the control of serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease and the treatment of iron deficiency anemia, in adult patients with non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease, Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, inhibitor approved in Japan for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease, in adult patients, HIF-PH inhibitors in preclinical development.

Akebia Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Akebia Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 43.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Akebia Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.4%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Akebia Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Akebia Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.83. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Akebia Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.