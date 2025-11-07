Exploring Global Ship Lease's Earnings Expectations

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Global Ship Lease to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33.

Global Ship Lease bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 4.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Global Ship Lease's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.25 2.33 2.31 2.41 EPS Actual 2.67 2.65 2.55 2.45 Price Change % 4.00 -3.00 1.00 0.00

Tracking Global Ship Lease's Stock Performance

Shares of Global Ship Lease were trading at $31.8 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Global Ship Lease visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.